In Utah County, as of December 2018, 114,518 people both lived and worked within Utah County. The number of people who lived in Utah County, but worked outside of Utah County was at 73,761 and the number of people who lived outside of Utah County and commuted in for work was at 49,772.
The mean commuting travel time for work was 21.4%.
The largest group of non-local people who worked in Utah County came from Salt Lake County at 23,289, with the second-largest group coming from out of state.
Of those living in Utah County and commuting out of the county for work, 50,663 traveled to Salt Lake County for work and 7,528 went out of state.