All day Saturday during Alpine Days, Creekside Park will be filled with music courtesy of a lineup of stellar entertainers. The fun starts at noon, with acts including Exit 282, Caleb Chapman Soundhouse, Parkway Avenue, Exit Strategy, Lantern by the Sea, The Solartists, Ammon and Liahona, Belle Jewel, Mood Light and The Strike.
The show wraps up at 10 p.m. with a city-sponsored fireworks spectacular.
When: Starting at noon Saturday, Aug. 10, with fireworks at 10 p.m.
Where: Creekside Park, 100 N. 600 East in Alpine