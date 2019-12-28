Since building depth has been a huge priority, the BYU football team once again sent a lot of freshmen and sophomores onto the field during the 2019 season.
Many had moments of brilliance, making big plays as well as consistent contributions. The drawback, of course, was that there were also miscues that opponents were able to exploit.
At some point, the experience of the young players should pay big dividends for the Cougars as they mature — but that can’t happen soon enough for the BYU faithful.