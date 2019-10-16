Just like Spanish Fark, corn’s syllabic diphthong has been dropped.
In a sentence: There are some pretty fun carn mazes in Spanish Fark this October.
Just like Spanish Fark, corn’s syllabic diphthong has been dropped.
In a sentence: There are some pretty fun carn mazes in Spanish Fark this October.
Kurt Hanson is the Breaking News and Courts reporter for the Daily Herald. He can be reached at (801) 344-2560 or khanson@heraldextra.com. Follow him on Twitter: @hansonherald.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.