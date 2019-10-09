Don’t let the fact that this haunted house is on the lower half of the rankings deter you -- I was quite impressed with this one, especially with it being just one of many attractions at Cornbelly’s. Most others are standalone houses, but Insanity Point’s main attraction, Hayloft Horror, is up at their level in quality, length and scare level.
In addition to Hayloft Horror, Insanity Point also consists of three more shorter attractions: Big Top Terror, The Creature and Chaos Castle.
In The Creature, you walk through the mouth of a large, inflatable reptilian animal, where you encounter its anatomy, loud noises and actors playing the creature’s last meal. It’s a unique and fun experience in the haunted house world. In Big Top Terror, you walk through a maze inside a clown fun house, complete with freaky actors and strobe lights. Chaos Castle is my least favorite of the four, as the whole thing is just a very dark hay bale maze that was a bit difficult to solve in a frustrating way (with a handful of actors lurking around corners, of course).
In Hayloft Horror, you experience a farm setting where the animals have gone mad and other horrors are waiting in the cornstalks and inside haunted structures. I especially loved the well-done sets and the freaky yet playful elements. One of my favorite elements, as a staunch line-hater, is that Cornbelly's now has you pick at the ticket booth a half-hour period of time you want to go through Hayloft Horror that night, which is its way of crowd-control for smaller lines.
See more at https://cornbellys.com/insanity-point