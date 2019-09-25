This year's corn maze at Cornbelly's uses the theme "World of Wizards" with a special nod to "Harry Potter." Cornbelly's also has a Candy Corn Acres Maze, Kiddie Maze and their annual Haunted Insanity Point Maze.
Where: 3003 Thanksgiving Way, Lehi
When: Sept. 27-Nov. 2 (Closed Oct. 31) Monday-Thursday, 4-10 p.m.; Friday-Saturday 10 a.m. to midnight; Closed Sundays
Cost: $13.95 for weekdays, $19.95 for weekends; additional add-on ticket for Insanity Point; season passes available
More info: http://cornbellys.com
Other activities at Cornbelly's: Animal band, apple blasters, barn swing, barnyard ball zone, barnyard billiards, bee lines, birdhouse adventure, bungee bouncer, chicken show, climbing wall, Cole’s corral, corn hole, corn cob beach, corn ball, Cornbelly Mountain, cornado, corn flyer, cow train, duck races, face painting, farm golf, farmin’ foosball, frog races, gemstone mining, giant slide, grain train, hayride, jumbo jumpers, kidsville, kiddie corral, mechanical bull, paintball, princess playland, pumpkin tetherball, rat maze, roller bowler, ropes course, spider web, upside-down barn, zipline