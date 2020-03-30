Pulling pranks in a newsroom can be tricky. The cardinal rule is to never do something that could accidentally end up in print. I tempted fate early in my career with this first prank. It was a Saturday shift, and the final day for one woman in our composing department (which at the time, was in charge of pasting text copy onto finished pages, before everything gave way to computers). The woman had made no secret that she was quitting to devote her full-time efforts to her sales of a popular women’s cosmetics line. One of her main calling cards in advocating for this company was that it was staunchly opposed to anything involved with animal testing -- a view that was extremely important to her.
Sensing an opportunity, I quickly wrote up a fake wire news story that named the specific company in question, pointing out that it had, in fact, just been caught using animals to test its products and apologizing for misleading the public. I made sure this woman received that page to build then sat back and watched all her last-day-on-the-job enthusiasm slowly drain from her body language as she pasted the story to the page and slowly read through it.
But imagine her immediate relief when she was informed that it was all a gag!