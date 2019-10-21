Imagine the massive portions that go into a salad or burrito at Costa Vida, and now place that on a bed of tortilla chips. The word “loaded” doesn’t quite describe just how generous of a portion of meat sits on Costa Vida’s nacho platter.
When ordering, be certain to order queso sauce, not just queso. Otherwise, you’ll have more cheese than you can imagine and none of the delicious queso sauce, which really makes this a spectacular meal.
Locations: 818 Turf Farm Road, Payson; 597 E. 1000 North, Spanish Fork; 1200 N University Ave., Provo; 575 E. University Parkway, Orem; 800 W. University Parkway (Sorensen Student Center - Utah Valley University), Orem; 1621 N. State Street, Orem; 881 W. State Street, Pleasant Grove; 643 W. Pacific Drive, American Fork; 731 N. Redwood Road, Saratoga Springs; 1578 E. 3500 North, Lehi; 3750 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi