Tyler Haws
BYU's Tyler Haws celebrates in the first half of a first-round NCAA tournament game against Mississippi on Tuesday in Dayton, Ohio. 

The last decade featured some truly special players that made their mark in Provo during their time at BYU, setting records that might last a long time. Here are a few examples of the all-time leaders who set those marks in the last 10 years:

  • Jamaal Williams (2012-16): Football career rushing leader with 3,901 yards
  • Cody Hoffman (2010-13): Football career receiving leader with 3,612 yards
  • Tyler Haws (2009-10, 12-15): Men’s basketball’s career scoring leader with 2,720 points
  • Ciera Parker (2012-15): Women’s volleyball career digs leader with 1,793
  • Kyle Collinsworth (2010-11, 13-16): Men’s basketball’s career rebounding (1,047) and assists (703) leader

