The last decade featured some truly special players that made their mark in Provo during their time at BYU, setting records that might last a long time. Here are a few examples of the all-time leaders who set those marks in the last 10 years:
- Jamaal Williams (2012-16): Football career rushing leader with 3,901 yards
- Cody Hoffman (2010-13): Football career receiving leader with 3,612 yards
- Tyler Haws (2009-10, 12-15): Men’s basketball’s career scoring leader with 2,720 points
- Ciera Parker (2012-15): Women’s volleyball career digs leader with 1,793
- Kyle Collinsworth (2010-11, 13-16): Men’s basketball’s career rebounding (1,047) and assists (703) leader