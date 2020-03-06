2. What do you expect from the Cougar men’s and women’s basketball teams at the WCC tournament?
LLOYD: I really won’t be surprised by anything the Cougar men’s team does in the WCC tournament. I think it’s likely that they will face Saint Mary’s and since both games against the Gaels were toss-ups, the rubber match could go in either direction. If BYU wins the first game, I actually feel the same way about the championship game, likely against Gonzaga. Both the Cougars and the Bulldogs played well at home so playing on a neutral court could go either direction. It doesn’t really matter, since all three of those teams will be in the NCAA tournament. A tournament championship sure would be a nice finish to an excellent year for BYU though. This Cougar women’s basketball team is a lot harder to figure out. They can be really good — especially defensively — but they’ve just been so inconsistent. I just don’t know if I think BYU can win three straight games against good competition. Hopefully they prove me wrong.
DICKSON: I expect the men’s team to get to the finals. A loss in the semifinals wouldn’t drop them that much because they have built such a strong resume. But a win into the finals might be the difference between a 6 seed or a 7 seed and that’s important. The women’s team has the best shot blocker in the country in 6-foot-7 Sara Hamson and a strong guard line. The only way the Cougars get into the finals is if Hamson gets some help inside from Shalae Salmon and Jasmine Moody. If that happens, BYU could get to the final. The Cougars are a very good defensive team. Offensively Paisley Johnson and Brenna Drollinger need some help.