3. Who are your offensive and defensive MVPs through the first four BYU football games?
DICKSON: My offensive MVP would be Ty’Son Williams. Like any great running back, his threat of breaking a run opened up a lot of other things for the BYU offense to do. It’s such a shame that he’s suffered a season-ending injury. I would have like to have seen him roll up over 1,000 yards and double-digit touchdowns this season. Instead, the RB1 position falls to Emmanuel Esukpa. BYU is lucky to have a grad transfer with a lot of experience to step into the breach. I think Esukpa could have some really good numbers during this eight-game stretch.
My defensive MVP is senior linebacker Kavika Fanua. He’s changed positions a couple of times and recovered from some tough injuries, which is a great story. He’s found a spot on the defense that plays to his strength and subsequently is leading the team in tackles with 34.
LLOYD: I’ll start on the defensive side, where I’m going to go with Austin Lee. I doubt there have been many players who have played as many snaps at a high level as Lee has since the beginning of the season. Overall, he has been excellent at preventing opponents from getting huge chunk plays while also keeping the Cougars organized. While his stats might be lower than other defenders, I don’t think anyone has been more valuable. My close second selection would be Khyiris Tonga, who was a force in the upset of USC and forces opponents to double-team him whenever he is on the field.
I think the offensive MVP is a tougher question, since it seems like few guys have been truly consistent. I also would select Ty’Son Williams for the same reasons Darnell mentioned but my second pick would be junior tight end Matt Bushman. He’s improved his blocking at the line of scrimmage and has drawn a lot of defensive attention in the pass game, opening things up for other receivers to make plays.