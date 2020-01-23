2. The Cougar hoops squad has a pair of big road games this week at Pacific and at San Francisco. What do you think BYU’s record will be?
LLOYD: I’m going to have to stick with the trend we’ve already seen from the Cougars and say that BYU ends up with a solid win and an overtime loss. Doesn’t that sound familiar? The Cougars have played five road games and lost four of them — three of which game in extra time (Boise State, Utah and Saint Mary’s). I think BYU goes out and plays well at Pacific on Thursday but then struggles against the Dons on Saturday, giving up another late lead as San Francisco ties things up at the end of regulation. Once again, the Cougars make too many mistakes in the extra frame and end up with a loss — although it wouldn’t be a devastating defeat, since San Francisco is ranked No. 99 in the NET rankings.
DICKSON: It’s got to be 2-0. We all know the issues BYU has faced with Yoeli Childs missing games due to the NCAA suspension and then with the finger injury. But it’s time for the Cougars to show what kind of team they really are. A split or two losses on this road trip puts BYU in a very bad situation, regardless of its metrics with the NET ranking, KenPom, etc. For a team from a mid-major conference dominated by Gonzaga, BYU has to find a way to separate itself from the Pacifics and San Franciscos of the league. If not, it could be the NIT for Mark Pope’s first year.