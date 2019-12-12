5. The BYU men’s volleyball team was picked third in the AVCA preseason poll. Deserved?
LLOYD: Ah, preseason polling … the conversation topic that really means nothing at all at best and at worst can create illusionary status perception. While I always take preseason polls with a healthy dose of skepticism, I like the possibilities the Cougars have this year. How can you not be excited about a team that is bringing back offensive weapons like Gabi Garcia Fernandez and Davide Gardini while also having setter Wil Stanley and all of the other returning pieces? Now my question is how much improvement will be seen on the court after the mediocre campaign of 2019. If BYU gets a big step from the returning players, the Cougars could be right there in the hunt for another title come April and May.
DICKSON: The Cougars return all but one player (libero Taylor Richards) from last year’s team that finished 13-12. The 2018 BYU team flashed great potential with seven wins against ranked opponents and an upset of No. 4 seed Stanford on the road in the MPSF playoffs. But the Cougars were really young and had some key injuries that slowed them down. Shawn Olmstead has a more experienced, deep and healthy crew moving into the 2019 season.