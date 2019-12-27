5. Why do you think the Cougar women’s basketball team has had such a tough time to start 2019-20?
LLOYD: It has been head-scratching to see a BYU team with this combination of size, talent and ability sitting at .500 (5-5) after the preseason. It’s easy to point to the loss of guard Shaylee Gonzales and her diverse scoring abilities as a huge factor — and it is — but I don’t think that’s the biggest problem. I see a Cougar team that simply hasn’t got everything clicking yet and I’m not sure exactly why that is. With the amount of experience and ability BYU puts on the floor, it shouldn’t have the lapses that it has during games. I think the Cougars just need to get into a groove and establish the identity of this team, then things will improve quickly.
DICKSON: Gonzales had an innate ability to penetrate and score, especially with her nifty little floater or attacking the goal. I don’t see anyone doing that on a consistent basis yet this season. I think Paisley Johnson and Brenna Chase-Drollinger need to do more of that, even though it isn’t the biggest strength of their games. The BYU defense is good enough to be a contender in the WCC; the offense isn’t right now and that will have to change.