5. The BYU women’s soccer team earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. What is the team’s best attribute heading into what they hope is a long and glorious run?
LLOYD: I really like how confident this Cougar squad is in themselves. BYU is heading into the playoffs without a defeat because it knows it is capable of defeating anyone. It has finishing at the front, creativity in the middle, defending in the back and solid goalkeeping, so that should put this team in the mix in every game. When a squad has that type of belief, it finds ways to make plays that maybe it wouldn’t otherwise make. I think the Cougar mentality is bring on any opponent and we can beat them. I think that will serve BYU well over the next few weeks of tournament action.
DICKSON: This team is loaded with seniors, and that experience is key. Heading into the NCAA Tournament there is so much emotion.You can’t let those feelings take over and the Cougars have a lot of tournament experience on the field. They also have a lot of experience on the sideline: Head coach Jennifer Rockwood is coaching in her 20th NCAA Tournament. Playing at home in front of a full house at South Field? Count me in.