5. Who is the MVP of the 15-0-1 BYU women’s soccer team: Playmaking midfielder Mikayla Colohan, high-scoring forward Elise Flake, stalwart goalkeeper Sabrina Davis or someone else?
LLOYD: As a former soccer player and referee as well as a long-time reporter, I always place tremendous value on midfield performance. The athletes in those positions have so many responsibilities from the front to the back and thus have a tremendous impact on the outcome of the game. I think BYU’s midfield has been solid throughout the season but junior Mikayla Colohan has been the most dynamic and most consistent in the group. She has the most shots (72) and most shots on goal (35) on the team, while she is second in goals (11) and game-winning goals (4). She can be the type of player that can completely change a game and I think she deserves to be recognized for that.
DICKSON: I can’t fault Jared for choosing Colohan. Even a soccer dummy like me can see her affect on the game from her midfield spot. She is very much a catalyst for everything the Cougars do offensively. But let me argue for Elise Flake. She’s a senior and every single opponent’s game plan has to start with figuring out a way to protect the goal against her advances. Flake leads the team with 15 goals on 51 shots, a very good percentage of .294. Once her shot is on goal, that percentage is up to .588, meaning more than half the time Flake takes a shot on goal it’s finding the back of the net.That’s as dangerous as they come.