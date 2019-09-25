5. Who has been the MVP for the ninth-ranked BYU women’s volleyball team during the preseason?
DICKSON: Senior McKenna Miller is the team’s leading hitter but she’s so much more than just a bunch of numbers. It was heartbreaking to see her tear her ACL last season and miss the run to the Final Four. She’s worked so hard to come back and is such an inspiration and leader to her teammates.She said against Utah last Thursday, she wanted the ball. Any outside hitter who demands the ball and makes plays is No. 1 in my book.
LLOYD: Because hitters are so good at the college level, every volleyball coach repeatedly emphasizes that the difference between winning and losing comes down to serve and serve-receive. That’s why I have to go with senior libero Mary Lake as the BYU MVP. I’ve been amazed by what Lake does on the volleyball court since she was a freshman and she continues to impress. She has 149 digs this year, nearly 50 more than the next player, as well as having the third-most aces on the team (8). Without Lake being such a potent force on the backline, the Cougar offense would be far less efficient and BYU wouldn’t have as many wins.