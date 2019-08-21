CASAs — court appointed special advocates — volunteer to give a little relief to guardian ad litem attorneys struggling with high case loads of foster care children.
The volunteers serve as advocates for children under a court's jurisdiction for abuse, neglect or dependency, meeting with the children at least twice a month and taking them out to do something fun, like go to the park or an ice cream shop. They then report back to the child's attorney about how the child is doing and details about their current living situation.
To get sworn in by a judge as a CASA, volunteers must first go through a training with a CASA program director.
Find out more at https://www.utcourts.gov/specproj/casa/contactus.asp.