Everyday Hero: Volunteers help youth in abuse cases 01
CASA volunteer Jamie Lundberg explains her position on an ethical dilemma during a class activity as part of a court-appointed special advocate, or CASA, training session Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at Brigham Young University in Provo. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

CASAs — court appointed special advocates — volunteer to give a little relief to guardian ad litem attorneys struggling with high case loads of foster care children.

The volunteers serve as advocates for children under a court's jurisdiction for abuse, neglect or dependency, meeting with the children at least twice a month and taking them out to do something fun, like go to the park or an ice cream shop. They then report back to the child's attorney about how the child is doing and details about their current living situation.

To get sworn in by a judge as a CASA, volunteers must first go through a training with a CASA program director.

Find out more at https://www.utcourts.gov/specproj/casa/contactus.asp.