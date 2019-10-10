BYU Oklahoma Football

Players from Brigham Young and Oklahoma meet at midfield to shake hands before the start of their NCAA football game, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2009, in Arlington, Texas. The game is the first college football game to be played at Dallas Cowboys Stadium. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

The first game at the nicknamed "Jerry's World" in Arlington, Texas was a nail bitter between BYU and No. 3 Oklahoma. 

Max Hall threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to wide-open McKay Jacobson in the back of the end zone with 3:03 left, giving No. 20 BYU a 14-13 victory over No. 3 Oklahoma.

Oklahoma quarterback Sam Bradford sprained his throwing shoulder when he was tackled to the turf on a hard, clean hit by linebacker Coleby Clawson in the closing seconds of the first half.

