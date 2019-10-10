Cowboys Stadium

The first game at the nicknamed "Jerry's World" in Arlington, Texas was a nail bitter between BYU and No. 3 Oklahoma.
Max Hall threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to wide-open McKay Jacobson in the back of the end zone with 3:03 left, giving No. 20 BYU a 14-13 victory over No. 3 Oklahoma.
Oklahoma quarterback Sam Bradford sprained his throwing shoulder when he was tackled to the turf on a hard, clean hit by linebacker Coleby Clawson in the closing seconds of the first half.
