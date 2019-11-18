Cracker Barrel

Laurie Buzbee shows her friend Colette Perry a piece of merchandise as they have fun browsing at Cracker Barrel Country Store in Springville.

The Cracker Barrel in Springville will serve their annual Thanksgiving Day meal, with all of your traditional Thanksgiving Day favorites. You can also order a full Thanksgiving meal to-go.

Where: 460 S. 2000 West, Springville

Hours: 6 a.m. - 10 p.m.

