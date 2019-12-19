Keep the family activities free and fun with some at-home and do-it-yourself style craft projects that can be catered to family members of all ages. From making paper snowflakes to indoor snowmen and edible snow, these tips and ideas are sure to provide hours of family fun with items you probably already have.
Some top Pinterest craft idea lists can be accessed here and here. For some fun Pinterest ideas for individual projects, check out snowman bowling here, snowman puppets here and how to set up some fun family indoor camping here. Happy holidays!