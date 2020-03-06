Who said grilled cheese sandwiches are only for kids? Cravings bistro makes fantastic grilled cheese sandwiches their game, with such treasures as the ABC, with apple and bacon, and the TBA, with turkey, bacon and avocado.
Location: 25 W. Center St., Pleasant Grove
Yelp review: “"Whatever you do, do it well!" - That's exactly what Cravings Bistro is doing. Their menu may be full of grilled cheese sandwiches, but they are killing it! Their sandwiches are in no way boring. They take grilled cheese to the next level, aka: Adult grilled cheese. I love the absurd flavor combinations they put together: the "ABC" with apple and bacon, the "Grilled Mac n' cheese" with pot roast, or "The Gourmet" with sun-dried tomatoes, artichokes and feta. I like that it's bizarre, beautiful, and luscious food.” – Shay D.