A red velvet cupcake from Cravings Alisha's Cupcakes, photographed at Cravings Bistro in Pleasant Grove on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2014. The red velvet features a red buttermilk cupcake with a hint of chocolate, topped with creamy cream cheese frosting. SPENSER HEAPS, Daily Herald
Why: “I've yet to have a cupcake from there that I didn't like. Alisha's cupcakes are just so moist and her frosting isn't overly sweet or sugary. If I am in the mood for a cupcake, I will drive up to Pleasant Grove one. There really isn't another cupcake place I've been to that's comparable.” – Sara Bitterman