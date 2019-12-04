Crumbl Cookies

At Crumbl, you have new choices weekly, from the company's ever changing menu. This week's cookies include Hot Chocolate, Chilled Candy Cane, Oatmeal Chocolate Chip, Cinnamon Swirl, Chocolate Chip and Sugar.
For National Cookie Day, Crumbl is also offering 20% off four-pack boxes in store only. They are also offering free delivery.
Unique cookie to try: Hot Chocolate
Locations: 586 N. 900 West, American Fork; 1820 W. Travers Parkway, Lehi; 677 N State St., Lindon; 160 E. E. University Parkway, Orem; 152 W. 1230 North, Provo; 24 Pioneer Crossing, Saratoga Springs; 330 N. Main St., Spanish Fork
Delivery areas in Utah County: Alpine, American Fork, Cedar Hills, Eagle Mountain, Elk Ridge, Highland, Lehi, Lindon, Mapleton, Orem, Payson, Pleasant Grove, Provo, Salem, Saratoga Springs, Spanish Fork, Springville, Vineyard, Utah County