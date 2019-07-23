If you are looking for pies that aren't so sweet, check out Crust Club. Their dinner pies include a BBQ Mac Pie or The Shepherd Pie. And don’t worry, they have dessert options as well.
Location: 527 W. State Rd. Suite 106, Pleasant Grove
