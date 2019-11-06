There are plenty of locally owned restaurants offering up fresh, healthy options on their menus. Whether you’re in Lehi, Provo or Spanish Fork, Cubby’s has some delicious salads. While the price is on the higher end, customers can take comfort in the quality of the ingredients they’re feeding their bodies.
Regardless if you’re on a diet or just love all food, I always recommend Cubby’s Tri Tip Steak Salad. It’s one of my favorite things on the menu. The salad features mixed greens, roasted bell peppers, almonds, dried cherries, tomatoes, feta cheese, cilantro and tri tip steak with a lemon cilantro vinaigrette. The tri tip is a wonderful variation if you usually stick to chicken or turkey for a protein.
Calories: Calorie count unavailable.
Price: $9.15