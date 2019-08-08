Cubby's caters a large chunk of its menu to meatless food. On the breakfast side, the Vegan Oat Pancakes are topped with fresh compote, tahini, honey, banas, mangos, passion fruit, shredded coconut and hemp seeds; the Quinoa Breakfast Plate features quinoa, black beans, salsa fresca, avocado, toasted pepitas, sunflower seeds and cashew cheese. (Several more breakfast dishes are vegetarian/vegan).
On the lunch and dinner side, the Black Bean Burger is topped with the usual burger works plus avocado, pickled jalapeños and homemade cashew mayo-cilantro lime dressing; the Beet & Goat Cheese Salad serves up a spring mix, roasted red beets, pistachios, goat cheese, avocado, orange slices, orange zest and orange balsamic vinaigrette. (Several more lunch/dinner dishes are vegetarian/vegan).
Locations: 3700 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi
197 N. West State St., American Fork
1258 N. State St., Provo
151 E. 1000 North, Spanish Fork