Total score: 23/40
Average score: 5
First place votes: 0
We were pretty divided on this one. It looked pretty, and some of us really liked the slaw, but most of us didn't like how watery and mushy the slaw then made the rest of the sandwich.
Total score: 23/40
Average score: 5
First place votes: 0
We were pretty divided on this one. It looked pretty, and some of us really liked the slaw, but most of us didn't like how watery and mushy the slaw then made the rest of the sandwich.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.