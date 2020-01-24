Roundup of County races: Election night coverage - Mitt Romney 06
Buy Now

Utah Senator Curtis Bramble speaks during a watch party held for U.S. Senate candidate Mitt Romney as results come in from the primary elections Tuesday, June 26, 2018, outside of Romney's campaign headquarters in Orem. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

Senate District: 16 (Orem, Provo)

Party: Republican

Serves on: Business, Economic Development, and Labor Appropriations Subcommittee, Executive Offices and Criminal Justice Appropriations Subcommittee,Senate Business and Labor Confirmation Committee, International Relations and Trade Committee, Legislative Policy Summit, Senate Revenue and Taxation Confirmation Committee, Senate Business and Labor Committee, Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee

Email: curt@cbramble.com

Start of legislative service: 2001

Profession: Certified Public Accountant