Doña Mary Mexican Grill in Orem has some of the most authentic tacos, complemented with a casual and inviting vibe.
Location: 1462 N. State St.
Doña Mary Mexican Grill in Orem has some of the most authentic tacos, complemented with a casual and inviting vibe.
Location: 1462 N. State St.
Kurt Hanson is the Breaking News and Courts reporter for the Daily Herald. He can be reached at (801) 344-2560 or khanson@heraldextra.com. Follow him on Twitter: @hansonherald.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.