General Conference coverage - Saturday - Afternoon Session 11
Buy Now

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, speaks during the afternoon session of the 188th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, at the church's Conference Center in Salt Lake City. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

Dallin H. Oaks, now first counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, was BYU's president from Aug. 1971 to Aug. 1980.

Unsurprisingly, as a recognized lawyer, Oaks oversaw the creation and start of the J. Reuben Clark Law School.

Oaks also created the three-semester program at BYU, with two semesters for fall and winter and a split spring-summer term. 

Oaks worked to create affirmative action policies to not only hire more women, but at similar salaries to those of the men being hired. 