Dallin H. Oaks, now first counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, was BYU's president from Aug. 1971 to Aug. 1980.
Unsurprisingly, as a recognized lawyer, Oaks oversaw the creation and start of the J. Reuben Clark Law School.
Oaks also created the three-semester program at BYU, with two semesters for fall and winter and a split spring-summer term.
Oaks worked to create affirmative action policies to not only hire more women, but at similar salaries to those of the men being hired.