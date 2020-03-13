You haven’t lived until you’ve had Dalton’s Steakhouse. Whether you want smoked salmon, tender brisket or perfect pulled pork, Dalton’s is a must have staple of southern Utah County.
Location: 20 S. 100 West, Payson
Yelp review: "We had a wonderful dinner here. The food, service, and atmosphere were all great. The hostess was particularly friendly and the owner was amazing. He was out talking to everyone and even sat down at some of the tables just to chat with patrons. He made it obvious that he really cared about his customers." – Donna F.