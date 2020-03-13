Trio of dishes at Dalton's
Buy Now

From left, the Fried Green Beans, the Prime Rib with onion rings and the Motherlode Burger at Dalton's Steakhouse in Lindon.

You haven’t lived until you’ve had Dalton’s Steakhouse. Whether you want smoked salmon, tender brisket or perfect pulled pork, Dalton’s is a must have staple of southern Utah County.

Location: 20 S. 100 West, Payson

Yelp review: "We had a wonderful dinner here. The food, service, and atmosphere were all great. The hostess was particularly friendly and the owner was amazing. He was out talking to everyone and even sat down at some of the tables just to chat with patrons. He made it obvious that he really cared about his customers." – Donna F.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!