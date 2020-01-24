Hoping Romney will run 01
Daniel Hemmert, a Republican member of the Utah Senate speaks to media members on Monday, Nov. 13, 2017.  

Senate District: 14 (Portions of Orem, Lindon, Pleasant Grove, American Fork, Lehi, Highland and Alpine)

Party: Republican

Serves on: Executive Appropriations Committee, Retirement and Independent Entities Appropriations Subcommittee, Social Services Appropriations Subcommittee, Senate Business and Labor Confirmation Committee, Senate Health and Human Services Confirmation Committee, Judicial Rules Review Committee, Legislative Management Committee, Senate Retirement and Independent Entities Confirmation Committee, Senate Revenue and Taxation Confirmation Committee, Senate Business and Labor Committee, Senate Judiciary, Law Enforcement, and Criminal Justice Committee, Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee, Senate Retirement and Independent Entities Committee, Senate Rules Committee

Email: dhemmert@le.utah.gov

Start of legislative service: 2016

Profession: Small business owner

