Senate District: 14 (Portions of Orem, Lindon, Pleasant Grove, American Fork, Lehi, Highland and Alpine)
Party: Republican
Serves on: Executive Appropriations Committee, Retirement and Independent Entities Appropriations Subcommittee, Social Services Appropriations Subcommittee, Senate Business and Labor Confirmation Committee, Senate Health and Human Services Confirmation Committee, Judicial Rules Review Committee, Legislative Management Committee, Senate Retirement and Independent Entities Confirmation Committee, Senate Revenue and Taxation Confirmation Committee, Senate Business and Labor Committee, Senate Judiciary, Law Enforcement, and Criminal Justice Committee, Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee, Senate Retirement and Independent Entities Committee, Senate Rules Committee
Email: dhemmert@le.utah.gov
Start of legislative service: 2016
Profession: Small business owner