I’m not sure John’s voice was ever better than it was on “Don’t Shoot Me I’m Only the Piano Player.” There are so many vocally pristine songs on that record, including this one. There’s always been a bit of lyrical open-to-interpretation-ness about “Daniel,” although Taupin has clarified it’s about a wounded Vietnam vet who returns home to unwanted adulation, which he decides to escape by retreating to Spain. (Why Spain? Because it rhymed with “plane,” says Taupin.) John trimmed out the last verse of the song, and its clarifying details, because he thought it was too long.