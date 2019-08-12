Darrell Devere Poulson, 23, was convicted of murder in the first degree in the District Court of Utah, Utah County, and sentenced to death.
On Sept. 16, 1961, 11-year old Karen Mechling was employed as a baby sitter in the home of a neighbor in the town of American Fork, according to Justia. The next day her body was found in weeds behind that home. The girl had been raped and beaten to death. Shortly after, Poulson was arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada upon another charge, and returned to Provo, whereupon he told authorities he had committed the Mechling murder and gave details as to how it was done.