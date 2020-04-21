Many, if not all, of Utah County's libraries offer free usage of various educational databases to its active library card holders, both for children and adults. Whether you're looking for some fresh home-school material or the opportunity to learn something new yourself, you can turn to your library's databases.
For example, Orem Library just recently completed an intensive project of building educational resources known as the Kid Zone to help children learn remotely when needed, as reported by Herald reporter Genelle Pugmire. The database provides everything from science experiments to tutoring for grades K-12. There are also resources for pre-schoolers.
Just go to your nearby library's website and see what it has to offer!