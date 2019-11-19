After visiting China, where he noticed an abundance of small children walking around in squeaky shoes, Dave Sewell decided to take the footwear idea to Orem. His product, which he calls "ikiki" shoes, became a hit among young children: kids love the sound and bright colors, and parents love that the squeaker, located in the heel, promotes healthy heel-to-toe walking.
“We got real excited ... hearing from parents that their child was walking better due to positive reinforcement for heel-to-toe walking provided by the squeaker,” Sewell said. “We have had a number of children with various kinds of disabilities and walking disorders who walk in a more healthy manner after being ‘trained’ by our shoes.”