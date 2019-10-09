This house was actually one I’d never heard of before I started researching for this article, and so I didn’t go into it with very high expectations. The outside of the place doesn’t exactly boost hopes either -- nothing really to see. But then you get into the line queue inside. With a video setting up the house’s spooky storyline and a large amount of impressive animatronics, among other things, the line was actually quite enjoyable.
This house had a hands-on option, which I chose (participants are identified by the actors with a glow-in-the-dark necklace). While it wasn’t nearly as scary as Castle of Chaos’ hands-on experience (see No. 3), it still upped the fear factor quite a bit. Of course, to keep things appropriate, actors only touch your head, shoulders, arms, and below the knees. The scariest part of the hands-on experience for me was when hidden actors low to the ground brushed my ankles and calves. There were also a lot of jump scares from things other than actors, including objects that swept down at you and sudden, loud noises.
While the video in the line queue set up a whole storyline for the walkthrough, I felt like that narrative pretty much fell apart as we got deeper into the haunt. While most of the house is one long, winding path, the end is a large, difficult maze in a circus setting. After a while of getting nowhere, actors dressed up as clowns acted as if they were helping us through, when really they were just driving us further away from the exit, which was amusing at first but then just got annoying.
More info at http://deadcityhauntedhouse.com/