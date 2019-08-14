Idonna Olsen Anderson, 86, of Santaquin, passed away Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Wheeler Mortuary, 211 E. 200 South in Springville with a viewing from 9:45 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the services. Interment will be in Springville Evergreen Cemetery. To leave condolences, please visit http://wheelermortuaries.com.
Brian Kent Wheeler, 87, of Mapleton, passed away Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, in the LDS chapel located at 913 N. 300 West in Mapleton. There will be a viewing held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday evening at the church and from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday prior to the services. To leave condolences, please visit http://wheelermortuaries.com.
Alice Montano, 85, passed away Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 at home in Orem. A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17 at the St. Peters Catholic Church, 634 Caveman Drive, American Fork, where viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16 and prior to services from 10 to 10:45 a.m. on Saturday. Interment in American Fork City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Alan J Christopherson, 81, of Provo, passed away on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at the LDS chapel at 1600 N. 1880 West, Provo. A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Friday at the church prior to the services. Interment will be in the Orem City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family and a full obituary viewed at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Helen Marie Jackson, 75, of Spanish Fork, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17 at Spanish Fork Cemetery. A celebration of life luncheon will follow from 2 to 4 p.m. at 529 E. 1100 South, Springville.
Colleen Purcell Liufau, 73, of Orem, passed away Aug. 9, 2019. A family service will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, followed by a visitation from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Bishop’s service will follow starting at noon, location to be announced. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Virginia Warburton Morgan, 95, passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, in Sandy. Private Graveside Services will be held on a later date. Funeral Directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Harold Milton “Tiny” Thomas, 73, of Spanish Fork, Utah, passed away Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, in Provo. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at the Spanish Fork 5th Ward chapel, 1006 E. 200 South, Spanish Fork. Family and friends may visit on from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Walker Funeral Home, 187 S. Main St., Spanish Fork, Utah, and on Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church prior to the service. Interment will be in the Goshen Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://walkerobits.com.
Colleen Ewell Gardiner, 89, of Pleasant Grove, passed away Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, in the Orchard Ward chapel, 828 Locust Ave., Pleasant Grove, where family and friends may attend a viewing from 9 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the services. Interment will be in the Pleasant Grove City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family and a complete obituary is available at http://olpinmortuary.com.
Barbara Christina Petersen, 80, passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, in American Fork. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16 at Utah Valley Mortuary, 1966 W. 700 North, Lindon, Utah. Interment with military honors in Spring City Cemetery, 100 E. Center St., Spring City, Utah. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Joanne Margie Shaum King, 84, of Provo, passed away Aug. 9, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at the Edgemont 8th Ward chapel, 3050 Mojave Lane, Provo, Utah. Friends may visit with the family from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at the Berg Mortuary of Provo, 185 E. Center St., and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church prior to services. Interment, Eastlawn Memorial Hills. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841
Braden Tyler Memmott, 28, passed away Aug. 4, 2019. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m., Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, Spanish Fork Cemetery, 420 S. 400 East, Spanish Fork. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family at http://walkersanderson.com.
Bonnie Lou Norman Allred, 87, of Orem, passed away Aug. 8, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, Sunset Heights 4th Ward chapel, 500 S. 600 West, Orem. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem, and prior to services from 10 to 10:45 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
William Jared Wainwright, 12, of Provo, passed away Aug. 8, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in the Lakeside 4th Ward at 102 N. 2400 West Provo. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, and prior to the services from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., both visitations located at the church. Interment will be in the Historic Springville City Cemetery, 400 S. 200 West, Springville. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Bonnie Lou Dalley Turner, 95, of Provo, passed away Aug. 7, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at the Pleasant View 7th Ward chapel, 2445 N. 650 East (Timpview Drive), Provo, Utah. Friends may visit with the family from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to services. Interment, Eastlawn Memorial Hills. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841
Keith Alfred Frogley passed away on Aug. 7, 2019, in Provo. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Edgemont 14th Ward, 4200 N. Foothill Drive, Provo, with visitation prior from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. A visitation will also be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday Aug. 16, at Nelson Family Mortuary, 4780 N. University Avenue, Provo Utah. To express condolences, visit http://NelsonMortuary.com.
Franklin Noyes Calderwood, 95, of Goshen, Utah, passed away on Aug. 11, 2019. As per his request, he will be cremated. Condolences may be sent to http://walkerobits.com.