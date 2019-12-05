It’s the holiday season and there are plenty of Christmas concerts to get you in the mood, and several non-Christmas concerts to enjoy as well.
Here are 10 concerts across Utah for every kind of music lover:
Brandi Carlile — Friday
Grammy-winner Brandi Carlile will bring the songs from her newest album, “By the Way, I Forgive You,” to Vivint Smart Home Arena (301 S. Temple, Salt Lake City). She will be joined by Tanya Tucker.
The concert is set for 8 p.m. on Friday. Tickets range from $33 to $127.
Bar J Wranglers — Monday
It’s a mix between a Western concert and a stand-up comedy show with masterful cowboy music. The Bar J Wranglers will be bringing the spirit with their annual “Christmas Show.”
The show at the UCCU Center at UVU (800 W. University Parkway in Orem) will start at 7 p.m. on Monday. Tickets are $12.
Snoop Dogg — Dec. 12
Hip-hop singer Snoop Dogg will head to Utah for a Salt Lake City stop on his “I Wanna Thank Me Tour.” Joining him is Warren G, RJMrLA and Trae Tha Truth.
The concert will start at 8 p.m. on Dec. 12 at The Depot (13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City). Standing-room-only tickets are available for $50.75.
Tabernacle at Temple Square — Dec. 12-14
The annual Christmas concert of the Tabernacle at Temple Square will include the world-renowned choir, the Orchestra at Temple Square, the Bells on Temple Square, actors and dancers. There also will be appearances by guest artists Kelli O’Haha, an acclaimed actress and singer, and Richard Thomas.
Tickets are free, but are required. The concert runs for three nights between Dec. 12 and 14 at 8 p.m. at the Conference Center (60 N. Temple, Salt Lake City).
Mannheim Steamroller — Dec. 17
Mannheim Steamroller says Christmas like no other and the group is headed to Utah for its hallmark tour. The concert has been a holiday favorite across the United States for more than 30 years.
There will be a total of three shows, at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 17 and Dec. 18, as well as 3 p.m. on Dec. 18 at the Eccles Theater (123 W. South Temple, Salt Lake City). Tickets range from $40-$60.
Debra Bonner Unity Gospel Choir ‘Christmas Benefit Concert’ — Dec. 18
The Christmas concert with the Debra Bonner Unity Gospel Choir and the Bonner Family will feature Handel’s “Messiah” with a gospel twist and other soulful Christmas music.
The concert at the SCERA Center for the Arts (745 S. State St. in Orem) will start at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 18. Tickets range from $75-$200.
‘Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix’ in Concert — Dec. 19-20
You know the story of Harry Potter and Dumbledore’s Army fighting the villains of “The Order of the Phoenix,” including Professor Umbridge and Voldemort himself. Now you can enjoy the sounds of the film in concert performed by the Utah Symphony.
The show will run for three nights, Dec. 19-21 at 7 p.m. at Abravanel Hall. Tickets range from $29-$67.
Peter Breinholt — Dec. 20-21
Peter Breinholt, local pop-folk singer, will present two nights of his “Christmas Concert” this month, bringing Christmas favorites in the week leading to Christmas.
The concert will run on Dec. 20 and 21 at 8 p.m. with a third show on Dec. 21 at 4 p.m. at the Rose Wagner Theater ( 138 W. Broadway in Salt Lake City). Tickets are $22.
The Piano Guys — Dec. 20
The Piano Guys’ tour is headed to Salt Lake City. The concert will bring the group’s well-known classical, contemporary and rock piano and cello sounds to their home state.
The concert will take place at Vivint Smart Home Arena (301 S. Temple, Salt Lake City) at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 20. Tickets range from $30 to $178.
Forgotten Carols 2019 — Dec. 23
“The Forgotten Carols” relates the story of Christ’s birth as told by little-known characters in the nativity story through song.
The show at the UCCU Center at UVU (800 W. University Parkway in Orem) starts at 7 p.m. on Dec. 23. Tickets range from $17.50 to $34.50.