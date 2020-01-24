If ever there were a time for hot springs, cold weather would seem to necessitate it. The Fifth Water Hot Springs up Diamond Fork Canyon is a perfect winter hiking destination.
The 5-mile hike leads to a number of naturally heated pools. The traffic on the trail will depend on the weather, though if snowy, the trail is still typically packed down.
If the gate on Diamond Fork Road is closed (as it frequently is in winter), an extra 2-3 miles walking alongside the road to the trailhead will be added to your mile total, though it is still doable and well worth it.
Expect to spend anywhere from four to six hours hiking.
Feel free to bring a towel, water, and change of clothes if you plan to get in the pools.
Location: From I-15 S take Exit 257B-A onto US-6 W and keep left. Then take a left onto Diamond Fork Road about 11 miles in. After turning on Diamond Fork Road, the destination is approximately 9.8 miles in on the right.