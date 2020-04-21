You can still find library materials even though the library is closed! Card holders still have access to digital library collections of ebooks, audiobooks, magazines and more through their websites and also apps like Libby, Overdrive and BRDigital.
I can say from personal experience that the Libby app is amazing. It's probably my favorite app on my phone.
Libby is a free app that connects to your local library, allowing you to check out and place holds on ebooks and digital audiobooks, all for free, just like the library. All you need is your library card from your city library to create an account.
Also, Libby's materials are free to download during the time you have them checked out, so you don't have to be connected to the internet to read or listen to your books!