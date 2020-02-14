4. Do situations like the recent arrest on suspicion of DUI of linebacker Chaz Ah You make you concerned about BYU football’s discipline and commitment?
LLOYD: What concerns me most is the reality that some players aren’t learning from the experiences of others. Other Cougar players have dealt with similar issues, yet somehow it appears Ah You didn’t think he would have to face the consequences of such actions (although those consequences could’ve been a LOT worse and I’m glad no one was hurt). People have to live their own lives and no coach or administrator can prevent all such missteps. When players make these decisions, they have to know they are impacting their families and their team as well as themselves. I think the vast majority of athletes grasp that concept very well and deserve to be applauded for not making damaging choices.
DICKSON: What’s important to remember is that Ah You made an individual choice. I don’t think this indicates a lack of discipline in the program. For every moment as bad as Saturday there are hundreds of other BYU athletes who are making good choices and thriving. The problem with what happened is that it negatively affects his teammates, the program and the university. As individual as Ah You’s choice to (allegedly) drink and drive there are far reaching effects. You would think the situation with Neil Pau’u last year would have worked as a warning to any BYU athlete, but kids still make dumb decisions. Let’s hope Ah You gets the support and help he needs to be healthy and strong in his life.