On May 8, 2018, church officials made the announcement that as of Dec. 31, 2019, the church would eliminate its relationship with the Boy Scouts of America for all scouting programs.
The church also announced it would be replacing all activity programs for children and youth of both sexes starting in 2020.
The change was a huge shift for the two groups who had been partners since 1913. The Boy Scouts program had been the official activity program for young men in the church since 1928 and the Cub Scouting program had been a part of the church for young boys since 1952.