On Oct. 27, 2018, church officials announced that pageants produced by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints would be scaled back, and some would be discontinued all together. It was later announced that the Nauvoo Pageant would continue with support from church headquarters, the Mesa Pageant would continue in 2021 and the British Pageant would continue every four years. The Hill Comorah Pageant, on the other hand, will end in 2020, the Manti Pageant will end in 2019 and two pageants — the Castle Valley Pageant and Clarkston Pageant — were discontinued.