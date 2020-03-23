Another suggestion for those looking for a way to include the whole neighborhood is to do a community scavenger hunt. The idea is that each home involved would put an image in a front window — it could be animals, sports team logos, whatever represents the family best.
Then families walking or driving through the neighborhood would mark the symbols as they find them. It's a fun way to include those of all ages in the fun.
If you are wanting an easier spin on it, turn your hunt into a bear hunt and have neighbors put teddy bears in the windows.