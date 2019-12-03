As fun as the Elf on the Shelf and his alternates might be, the cost of supplying that fun through toys and books can really add up. We’ve got the premise - a fun holiday season game with meaning, but maybe you don’t want to spend the funds. One great place to look is here, where you’ll find the Kindness Elves, and how they came to be.
The Kindness Elves were created by a mom hoping to place the focus of the holiday season on positive activities for her kids, rather than just encouraging them to earn their gifts through good behavior. Their main function is to help children learn to help and serve, as well as see the kind things others do for them. Rather than buying a specific elf or book, Kindness Elves can be homemade or purchased inexpensively (any elf will do!). They can then be used each day to give ideas on how to be kind and best serve others. For more information on the Kindness Elves or to learn more about how they work, visit their Facebook page here.
Any kind of little creature can work to serve that same function, including a Christmas Mouse, as discussed with fun activities here.