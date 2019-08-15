LLOYD: I have some skepticism, because I’ve never been a fan of relying so much on what other teams do. A team in a down region might try to get some good teams on their preseason schedule, only to be hurt when those opponents turn out to be down as well. That’s something completely out of their control. That said, I do like that teams who are squaring off in brutal regions (see Region 4) can benefit from playing tough opponents week-in and week-out. The regular season loses a little luster, since every team will make the playoffs, but the tournament will be thrilling. Everyone will have a chance to make a push.
DICKSON: I think it’s a great move. Other states have been using similar models for years and Utah was kind of dragging its heels with the old school format. Not all regions are created equally but Utah treated them that way. With the the RPI approach, you’ll get a true representation of the strength of the state in the playoffs. The biggest plus for me is more competitive first-round matchups in sports such as basketball, baseball and soccer. I don’t know how it will all play out in football, but I’m interested to follow the process through the schedule.