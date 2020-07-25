Imagine a simple experiment, where a researcher asks you to wear a heart monitor and walk around your neighborhood just sharing experiences with them about your life there. After a year, the researchers come back and ask you to take the same walk and have a similar conversation.
What could be the purpose of an experiment like that? That’s what Dr. Eugenia C. South, a physician and researcher in Philadelphia, did to study the effects of green space on residents of low-income neighborhoods.
There are a lot of vacant lots in certain sections of Philadelphia. Some are maintained by the city while others languish and collect debris. Dr. South’s group picked two groups of vacant lots in the city and measured the heart rate of residents as they walked past them.
Over the next year they randomly selected half of those lots and “greened” them. It was nothing fancy. They cleared out the debris, planted grass and a few trees, and put in a low post fence. Then they took the same residents around the neighborhood and measured their heart rates again.
When they walked past a greened lot, their heart rate dropped significantly compared to when they walked by one that was still unkept. The results were clear. Vacant, unkept lots were stress-inducing for residents, while greened lots were calming.
As a single study, these results are interesting, but might not compel city planners to action, turning neighborhood blight into simple greened spaces. It usually takes a body of evidence to start changes in policy.
What if city planners suggested that greening spaces and removing neighborhood blight was a nice thing to do, but too expensive in practice? Dr. South’s group worked on this as well.
They measured the differences in firearm violence in neighborhoods that had abandoned buildings and lots remediated by the city and those that did not. If the abandoned buildings were remediated, firearm violence specifically — not other forms of violence — reduced by 59%. Greening vacant lots reduced firearm violence by 5%.
The benefits of reducing harm to individuals was clear. Were there financial benefits, as well? After careful analysis, they found that taxpayers received $5 for every dollar spent on building remediation and $26 for every dollar spent on vacant lot remediation, a pretty significant return on their investment.
The connection between remediating abandoned buildings and reduced violence is not difficult to make. There are more likely to be residents there to monitor and witness illegal activity, more economic stability, and fewer places for people to hide. But why would green space help too?
Dr. South was part of a group of researchers who tried to learn more about this. They interviewed 135 young people who had been wounded by a gun in Philadelphia as well as a control group of 274 people from the same communities who had not.
They had them mark out their routes on a map, starting at the beginning of the day until the gun violence incident or until bed, if they were from the control group.
They then checked the maps created for people’s paths against maps of trees in the community. The two groups of young people spent the same amount of time outdoors under tree cover generally during their day, so that wasn’t an issue. They also adjusted for things like poverty and demographics.
The results were striking. After accounting for other things that are associated with gun violence, being under tree cover at the time significantly reduced whether someone was likely to be a victim of gun violence.
Such a strong finding for such a simple prevention measure as planting trees might seem too good to be true, but there are many good reasons why the association makes sense.
People in areas with trees are more likely to be out interacting with their neighbors. As we saw earlier, trees also have a way of reducing community stress and tension.
Being in the presence of green space is shown to reduce symptoms of depression, anxiety and other mental illnesses. They also lower the physical temperature of a neighborhood, which can have an effect on mood.
In a more direct sense, abandoned lots and homes make it easier to hide weapons, drugs and other illegal activity. In that regard, green space would make all this more difficult.
Dr. South isn’t the only one studying the benefits of trees on health, of course. Others have shown that they reduce speeding on roadways, reduce air pollution and encourage physical activity.
There are many good reasons for city planners to put green space at the forefront of their designs.
I decided to put forward Dr. South’s work first because it’s just really interesting, but also because it’s an excellent example of a scientist working diligently and carefully over many years to build understanding of how to create safer communities.
Expertise like hers is invaluable as we go forward with building and planning healthy Utah cities.