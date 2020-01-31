Don Chuy's isn't just open on Super Bowl Sunday: you can get trays and large family packs like their Large Nacho Tray or a Street Taco Bar that makes 120 street tacos.
Or, you can just order some of their street tacos, burritos or Cheeto favorites like Cheeto fries, Cheeto burritos or Hot Cheeto Nachos.
Even better, you can order online and pick up in the store, or you can order through GrubHub in Provo.
The taco shop with locations in Payson and Provo is open on Sunday from 8 a.m. to midnight.
Location: 1024 W. 800 South, Payson; 520 N. 900 East, Provo